Columbus realtors hosts pet adoption drive

Coldwell Banker is known for putting people in homes, but the real estate company has a new campaign to give dogs a new home too.

The affiliate franchise here in Columbus, Kennon, Parker, Duncan and Davis held a pet adoption drive on Saturday at their offices on Whitesville Road. They are part of the national campaign called Home for Dogs Project. The real estate company says that dogs need homes too.

They partnered with the Home for Dogs Project with other local non profits. There were about 20 dogs on site ready for new homes.

The national project aims to find 20,000 dogs across the country a new place to stay by the end of 2015.

Cindy Rice with Claws and Paws in Marion County says they have about 150 dogs in their shelters and are always looking for new venues to get their dogs adopted.

"Most of them have come from not bad backgrounds, but tragic backgrounds, so they deserve a second chance at happiness and we are trying very hard to get them that" said Rice, volunteer.

"Most homes that have kids require a pet. I have three grown kids and my kids always had pets growing up and that is what makes up a home," said Steve Davis.

Paws Humane provided free training sessions, chipping services and doggy DNA testing. Adopt-a-Pet and The Harris County Humane Society also helped to work together to give as many dogs as possible a new home.

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved.