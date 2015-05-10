Police: Suspects at-large after 1 shot at Bellacove Apts.

COLUMBUS, GA (TV) - The Columbus Police Department are looking for two suspects following an alleged crime that ended with a person being shot Saturday night.

On May 9 at around 8:04 p.m., the Columbus Police responded to a call about shots fired in the 900 block of Farr Road.

At the scene, officers located a 23-year-old male with two gunshot wounds to his arms.

Investigation revealed the shooting occurred at 613 Farr Road at Bellacove Apartments.

The victim stated that as he was walking through Bellacove Apartments, he was approached by two black males that attempted to rob him.

As he attempted to flee, the two males suspects began shooting at him. He was taken to Midtown Medical Center where he was treated and admitted for non-life threatening injuries.

The victim was able to give the following description for one of the suspects: 6' to 6'2" thin built black male with a light complexion

The Robbery/Assault Unit was requested to respond and assumed the investigation.

Anyone with information concerning the case is asked to contact Sergeant Jeff Bridges at (706) -225-4367 or the Robbery/Assault Unit at (706) -653-3400.

