BTW renovations to shut down several streets for 18 months

As renovations get started on the Booker T. Washington apartments in Columbus, expect several road closures.

The work is all part of the transformation process to update one of the oldest housing complex in Columbus.

A contractor for the Columbus Housing Authority will start rehabilitation work on parts of Booker T. Washington on Monday. Soon, residents will have to find other housing options. For the few residents still in the area, they're preparing for all the construction to begin.

"Its going to be kind of hard for the residents down here. A lot of us are close knit down here. Everyone is kind of shocked and trying to get their last little parties on. Right know its the place to be," said Clinton Davis.

Signs and barricades will be installed to restrict access to all non-construction traffic in areas surrounding and going into the Booker T. Washington Apartments. The street are expected to be closed for the next 18 months.

Roads blocked for access:

5th Avenue between 4th street (U.S. 280) and 6th Street

5th Street between Veterans Parkway and 5th Avenue.

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved.