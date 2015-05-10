Sunday's Day Spa sees heavy clientele ahead of Mother's Day

If you're still looking for the perfect Mother's Day gift, a day at the spa might be an idea.

Sunday's Day Spa in Columbus says they've been at their busiest leading up to mom's special day. They also say they have seen more men than usual coming in to buy Mother's day gifts.

The spa is offering several specials for Mother's day and during the month of May while supplies last.

"It's called mother's glow's best. You can get it in a body treatment, manicure, a pedicure. It includes a massage, a scrub," said Taylor Bone.

Sunday's Day Spa say you have until the end of the year to redeem those gift cards. For more information on Sunday's, check out their website by clicking here.

