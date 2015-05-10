3 bond out of jail following Mother's Day melee at Red Lobster

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Three of the four men accused of beginning a fight inside a Red Lobster bonded out of jail Monday, while one man will appear in court.

Artrez Coppins, Edward Merritt, Tommie Mullins and Corey Turner were all arrested following a sour turn to Mother's Day thanks to a brawl at a restaurant in Columbus on Sunday.

All but Merritt have bonded out of jail. Merritt will appear in recorder's court at 2 p.m. in Columbus.

According to Lt. Miles of the Columbus Police Department, as one family was leaving the Red Lobster on 13th Street on Sunday afternoon around 3 p.m., a group of males came in and jumped on one of the guys who was with the group leaving the restaurant.



WARNING: The videos show violence that might make some feel uncomfortable. Viewer discretion is advised. You can watch the videos by here and here.



It is believed the group of males assaulted the victim because they believe he may be involved in the 2014 Gleason Avenue shooting that killed Robert Brooks.



The victim was holding a 14-month-old baby at the time of the assault, and the two men trying to save the baby from the melee were also assaulted.



As a result, three men were transported to Midtown Medical Center with various injuries, including a cut to the back of head, cut above the eye, and lacerations to the face. All of the victims were treated and released. The 14-month-old was not injured during the fray.



Four people were arrested in connection to the restaurant assault. Coppins, 24, and Merritt, 21, who left the scene and were found hiding in the woods south of 15th Street near Red Lobster when they were arrested.



Mullins, 21, and Turner, 23. were found in the Charter Communications parking lot off 13th Street and arrested shortly thereafter.



All four charged with three counts of battery, one count of reckless conduct and one count of disorderly conduct. Police are investigating the incident at the restaurant. The restaurant confirmed the fight on Sunday, but made no further comment, saying that police were investigating the incident.



