UPDATE: Endangered Huntsville child abducted by mother found safe

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WTVM) - The child announced by Huntsville Police Department as endangered and abducted has been found safe as of Monday afternoon, and the alert has been canceled.

The child is a 1-year-old, Giovanni Pickett, black male, date of birth May 12, 2014. Giovanni is a ward of the state of Alabama and was visiting an aunt in Huntsville over the weekend.

There has been no word on where the baby was found.

Giovanni was taken around 9:30 p.m. Sunday by his biological mother, Keysha Pryor, a black female between the ages of 30-32 years old. They were believed to be en route to Birmingham where Keysha lives.

