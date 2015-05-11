Russell Co. Sheriff: 3 more suspects arrested in Hurtsboro bank - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Russell Co. Sheriff: 3 more suspects arrested in Hurtsboro bank robbery case

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
Levi Larry Maddox. (Source: Russell County Jail) Levi Larry Maddox. (Source: Russell County Jail)
Three more suspects have been arrested in connection to the April 13 bank robbery in Hurtsboro, AL. Three more suspects have been arrested in connection to the April 13 bank robbery in Hurtsboro, AL.
RUSSELL COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor said during a Monday press conference that three more suspects were arrested in connection to the Hurtsboro bank robbery last month. 

Police arrested Hayneville, AL native Levi Larry Maddox, 33, in Montgomery after a traffic stop led to his arrest on a warrant in Florida on April 21 after just being released from a federal prison days before the robbery on April 13.

Then just one day after the bank robbery, detectives say Maddox went on a shopping spree, spending $20,000.

One man, Rasheen Smith, of Clio, AL, was arrested in Troy, AL. Smith was an acquaintance of Maddox, who was a suspect in the initial stages of the investigation. Police found out through text messages and social media that Smith spent some of the money stolen from the bank. 

Two women, Iesha Coleman, of Hayneville, AL, and Cormesha Davis, of Hatchechubbee, AL, were arrested and charged with receiving stolen property in Montgomery. They were not aware of the robbery at first, but later knew of the crime, according to Taylor. 

