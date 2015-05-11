Opelika PD investigates shooting that left 1 dead at Ski Lodge Apts.

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) - Opelika Police are searching for those responsible for shooting and killing 26-year-old Cordera Johnson of Opelika over the weekend.

After hearing gunshots, authorities responded to the Ski Lodge Apartments Sunday around 10:40 p.m. near the 300 building.

"(Officers) saw some folding running around outside that flagged him down. He located the black male who had been shot several times laying in one of the breezeways of the apartment complex," explains Captain Shane Healey of the Opelika Police Department.

Johnson was taken to the East Alabama Medical Center and rushed into surgery, but died from complications of his injuries around 4:20 Monday morning.

Now the search is on for a suspect.

"We are continuing to follow up on all the leads and talk to all the witnesses that were out there hoping to develop and suspect and make an arrest," explains Healey.

"I was finishing up an exam for school and I heard a lot of gunshots, next thing I knew I heard the police come," says apartment resident Whitney Wilson.

Wilson has lived at the Ski Lodge apartment for two years.

She says has never felt unsafe in her home and a situation like this is not common in the area.

"I feel safe. My son is 12, he stays out in the neighborhood until about 7:30 at night and they play. There has never been any bad stuff going on over here, this is one of the first things," explains Wilson.

The case is continuing to be investigated by the Opelika Police Department.

Anyone with any information please contact the Opelika Police Department Investigative Services Division at (334)705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334)745-8665.

