Columbus woman arrested, charged with reckless endangerment of child

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A Columbus woman was arrested on May 7 after taking a baby to the hospital with a significantly high blood-alcohol level.

According to a Columbus Police Department arrest report, Rendia Croney, 27, was arrested at Midtown Medical Center after an 18-month-old in her care was admitted into the facility.

The report states that Croney was not watching the child closely, and the "baby consumed enough alcohol to have a BAC level of .539." Police did not indicate what the baby drank or how the child got ahold of it.

The report also did not indicate if the Croney and the child were related or why the child was in her care at the time.

For an adult, you are legally too drunk to operate a motor vehicle if you have a blood-alcohol level over .08.

Croney was charged with recklessly causing harm/endangering the bodily safety of another. She was booked and released on May 8.

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved.