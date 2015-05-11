Woman named Isis faces questions living in military town

Spreading their message through gruesome killings and acts of violence, members of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria, also known as ISIS, have been making headlines in recent months.



One Columbus woman's middle name is Isis, but that's what everybody has always called her. The woman's daughter also has that as her first name. She says they both have to explain the origin of their names all the time, especially clarifying it in a military town.



"When I was about 13 years old, I used to spend a lot of time in the library and I found the name in a book and I was like oh wow I was named after an Egyptian goddess," said Isis, who only wants to be referred to by her first name.



It's probably not the first thing you'll find when typing ISIS into an online search engine; however, there is a story of an Egyptian goddess Isis, a magical healer and perfect mother.



"When I have seen the name on the news, I was like, 'oh no, are you kidding me,'" said Isis.



Beheading, kidnapping, and raping are just some of the terrorist acts happening over-seas at the hands of the much different ISIS organization.



The Columbus woman says the name similarity means her daughter Isis hears her share of inappropriate jokes like "Hey did you know you beheaded a couple people last week?"



The threat here at home elevated in recent months as family members of U.S. soldiers became possible targets of the terrorist group, prompting even more cringes and questions when Isis and her daughter introduce themselves to new people.



"It's really difficult being in a military town," said Isis.



Her daughter recently drew her name with a crown and her birth date on a coloring wall at an Atlanta museum, causing a commotion with on-lookers taking pictures. "It was just really, really terrifying the reaction people just had for our name," she explained.



Isis says she just wants people to know that her name is legitimate and she and her family are in no way associated with the terrorist group.



"My name's being tainted," said Isis.



She says she works off Victory Drive near Fort Benning and doesn't want her name to upset any soldiers, which is one of the reasons she reached out to us to share the origin of her name.

