Pastoral Institute CEO Blaich resigns after 4 months in role

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Nancy Blaich, the newly-appointed CEO of the Pastoral Institute has resigned from the position, effective immediately, the organization said in a press release on Tuesday.

The statement says:

Nancy Blaich has resigned her position of CEO of the Pastoral Institute effective immediately. The Board would like to thank Nancy for her contributions to the Pastoral Institute and wishes her the best for her future. While a search is conducted for a new CEO, the Board of Trustees will oversee the operations of the very capable leadership team and staff as we honor our commitment to care for the emotional, relational, and spiritual needs of people.

Blaich was appointed the role in November 2014 and took assumed the responsibilities on Jan. 15, 2015.

Blaich's appointment followed the October 2014 retirement announcement of long-time leader Ronald E. King, Ph.D.

