LaGrange PD seek female suspect in murder of Tony Kennedy

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) – Following the arrest of three suspects in the April 2015 death of a LaGrange man, the LaGrange Police Department has named a fourth suspect in the murder investigation.

According to a post on the police department's Facebook page on Tuesday, police are looking for Cherise Keteiana Newton, 21.

Police say she is connected with the murder of Tony Kennedy, who was shot in the head in LaGrange and later died on April 14.

LPD say Newton is wanted for murder, five counts of aggravated assault and several gang charges.

Anyone with information on Newton's whereabouts is asked to call LPD at (706)-883-2603, Troup County Crime Stoppers at (706)-812-1000 or simply call 911.

Newton is the fourth person to be sought after in connection with Kennedy's murder. On May 9, Christopher Foster, 17, Tyler Dunson, 17, and Cordarius Collier, 20, were each charged with murder, five counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes.

