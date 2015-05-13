Police: Second suspect wanted in connection with April armed robbery

The investigation has also led to the identification of a second suspect, Delarance Jones, 22. (Source: Muscogee County Jail)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – An ongoing investigation in an armed robbery from April has led to an additional suspect, according to the Columbus Police Department.



On April 20 at 10 p.m., approximately three males entered into an apartment at 784 Terminal Court armed with handguns and robbed several occupants.



The investigation has also led to the identification of a second suspect, Delarance Jones, 22. Warrants of first-degree home invasion and armed robbery and have been issued for Jones' arrest.



The initial investigation led to the arrest of Justin Moore, 28, for the charges of first-degree home invasion and armed robbery.



Jones should be considered armed and dangerous.



Anyone coming into contact with Jones or having information concerning his location is asked to call 911 or the Robbery/Assault Unit at (706)-653-3400.



Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved.