Red Lobster releases response to Mother's Day brawl in Columbus - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Red Lobster releases response to Mother's Day brawl in Columbus

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Red Lobster Seafood Co., headquartered in Orlando, FL, has released a statement on the Mother's Day brawl that's garnered national attention. Red Lobster Seafood Co., headquartered in Orlando, FL, has released a statement on the Mother's Day brawl that's garnered national attention.
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Three days after a melee broke out at one of their restaurants in Columbus, Red Lobster has released a statement on the story that's garnered national attention.

In a message from a spokeswoman from Red Lobster Seafood Co., headquartered in Orlando, FL, it reads:

The safety of our guests and our team is our top priority. What happened on Sunday was unacceptable and we do not tolerate that type of behavior in our restaurants.

As a proactive measure, we are hiring security at the restaurant to ensure the safety of our team and our guests. Since the time of the incident, we have been and will continue to cooperate with the police. Given this is an active investigation, I can't share more beyond that.

The strong statement stems from the May 10 brawl when a man and his family were attacked outside the restaurant. The fight at the location on 13th Street traveled inside the business and was captured on social media, quickly going viral.

WARNING: The videos show violence that might make some feel uncomfortable. Viewer discretion is advised. You can watch the videos by here and here.

The result of the attack led to four arrests. Three of the suspects, Artrez Coppins, Tommie Mullins and Corey Turner, bonded out of jail before their Monday recorder's court dates.

The fourth suspect, Edward Merritt, appeared in court on Tuesday, and faced three battery charges, along with reckless conduct and disorderly conduct charges. He pled not guilty to all charges and the case was bound over to state court.

It is believed the group of males assaulted the victim because they believe he may be involved in the 2014 drive-by shooting that killed Robert Brooks.

Related: 3 bond out of jail following Mother's Day melee at Red Lobster

Related: EXCLUSIVE: Victims of Red Lobster Mother's Day brawl call experience 'horrifying'

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved.
Powered by Frankly