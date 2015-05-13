Red Lobster releases response to Mother's Day brawl in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Three days after a melee broke out at one of their restaurants in Columbus, Red Lobster has released a statement on the story that's garnered national attention.In a message from a spokeswoman from Red Lobster Seafood Co., headquartered in Orlando, FL, it reads:

The safety of our guests and our team is our top priority. What happened on Sunday was unacceptable and we do not tolerate that type of behavior in our restaurants.

As a proactive measure, we are hiring security at the restaurant to ensure the safety of our team and our guests. Since the time of the incident, we have been and will continue to cooperate with the police. Given this is an active investigation, I can't share more beyond that.

You can watch the videos by here and here WARNING: The videos show violence that might make some feel uncomfortable. Viewer discretion is advised.