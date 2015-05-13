Russell County updates emergency plan for natural disasters

If a natural disaster hits Russell County, officials say they are prepared to receive help from the state of Alabama.

At the Russell County Commission meeting Wednesday, emergency officials asked the commissioners to adopt their updated multi-jurisdiction hazard mitigation plan.

The hazard mitigation plan will help Russell County receive federal money from the state if a disaster strikes the area. The federal dollars will help to install weather sirens, individual safe rooms and fix up houses damaged in flood prone areas.

But in order for the county to be eligible to apply for grants, funding and supplies after a natural disaster, this plan must be in place by the county.

"County and city officials from Phenix City, officials from the town of Hurtsboro and citizens that volunteer came together to discuss what hazards are we vulnerable to. Like tornadoes, flooding, lightning and those types of things and things what can we do to help mitigate those damages from those storms," said Bob Franklin, Emergency Management Agency Director.

The plan was approved by the State of Alabama Emergency Management Agency and FEMA.

Russell County was the second out of more than 50 counties in the state of Alabama to complete their mitigation plan.

The mitigation plan is good for the next five years. The amount of federal funds received by Russell County depends on how much funds are available after an disaster takes place.

