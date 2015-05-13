Russell County coroner asks for budget changes to help with job duties

Russell County coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr.says he doesn't have enough money in the right places to do his job.

He stood before Russell County commissioners asking them to make an amendment to his budget and give him more flexibility.

Sumbry Jr. says he needs funds readily available because of recent incidents with transportation.

He also told commissioners on Wednesday that he's been experiencing problems with his work cars that he uses on a daily basis to transport bodies. Sumbry says he's not asking for more money, but for the commissioners to simply free-up $2,000. This money is already in his budget for him to use for truck repairs and other equipment.

"Just asking that the funding be there for emergency type situations where, if I may have 10 or 15 deaths in one day. I want to be able to provide body bags just in case. Its hard to say and predict how many people are going to die each and every day," said Arthur Sumbry, Jr.

"I do feel the coroner needs extra funding even it we can put it into a miscellaneous account just for those emergencies that will come up," said Cattie Epps, District 5 commissioner.

Sumbry says he had an emergency fund, but had to spend it on a vehicle breakdown. The commissioners all voted yes, approving the coroner's amended budget.

