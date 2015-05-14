Teen suspect arrested in shooting of Opelika teen

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) - According to a press release from the Opelika Police Department, a teen suspect has been arrested in the shooting of a 16-year-old victim, and will be charged as an adult.

The suspect, 17-year-old Devontae Terrell Henderson, from Opelika, AL, was arrested for second-degree assault at 5 p.m. on May 13 while at the Opelika Police Department.

After consultation with the Lee County District Attorney's Office and pursuant to state law, Henderson was charged as an adult in this case.

He was subsequently booked into the Lee County Detention Center. The victim remains at Columbus Midtown Medical Center in guarded condition.

Police responded to the home around 1:25 p.m. on Wednesday and found the 16-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to the East Alabama Medical Center, but then flown to Columbus Midtown Medical Center where she underwent surgery.

