TSYS releases plans to memorialize the historic Mott House

The historic Mott House located at 14th Street and Broadway was severely burned Sunday morning at 2:26 a.m., according to Columbus Fire Marshal Ricky Shores. The building was built back in the early 1840s, and TSYS has owned it since 1998. TSYS has been working to create a conference center inside the building for about a year, according to a TSYS spokesperson.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A historic building in Columbus was severely burned in Sept. of 2014, but now TSYS has made plans to memorialize the Mott House.

The company unveiled images of what the site will look like along with an expected timeline of when the work will be complete.

The Calhoun-Griffin Mott House was built in 1841 and was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It served as the headquarters of the Union General James H. Wilson during the last land battle of the Civil War (Battle of Columbus, 1865).

“We look to create a positive out of the tragedy that occurred when the historic Mott House burned last year. At the time of the fire we were in the middle of a comprehensive renovation project that would have preserved the Mott House legacy for years to come,” M. Troy Woods stated, CEO of TYSYS.

Woods also says that they plan to highlight the history of the site and its importance to the community. They plan to memorialize it in such a way that anyone interested would be able to visit and enjoy the site.

TSYS first became involved with the Mott House in 1998 as part of its Riverfront Campus project. They then began a massive renovation project in 2014 to preserve the building and utilize it as a client conferencing center and boardroom.

“We have worked closely with TSYS through the years form when they first became involved with the Mott House, as they were looking to preserve and use it going forward,” Elizabeth Barker said, Executive Director of Historic Columbus.

Local architect, Neil Clark, drew the plans and renderings. Also, Columbus historian John Lupold will be involved in the written history that will be incorporated into the site.

Work on the site is expected to begin during the summer and completed later in the fall.

