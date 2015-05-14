Muscogee County School employee threatened by student with scissors; no injuries

MCSD Communications Director Valerie Fuller confirmed that a 12-year-old male student who had a pair of scissors only threatened a Midland Middle School employee before noon on Wednesday.

MIDLAND, GA (WTVM) – A Muscogee County School District spokeswoman has confirmed that a school employee was threatened, but not injured, by a student with a pair of scissors on Wednesday.

MCSD Communications Director Valerie Fuller confirmed that a 12-year-old male student who had a pair of scissors only threatened a Midland Middle School employee before noon on Wednesday.

The employee was not stabbed or injured. Immediately following the incident, the classroom, not the entire school, was placed under lock down momentarily until the student was detained and security was called.

The Columbus Police Department was notified and the student was charged with aggravated assault and disruption of school.

Fuller said no one was hurt and that this was an isolated incident.

