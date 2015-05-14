'Slide the City' plans to draw thousands of people and money for Columbus

Columbus is known for recreational activities like white water rafting or riding your bike on one of the many trails.

Now they can add 'Slide the City' to the list.

Organizers are expecting a big economic boost from the thousands of people who will participate in sliding down through the city streets of Midtown Columbus on Saturday.

Uptown Columbus is making their final preparations for one of the biggest slides to take over the valley, as leaders prepare to host 'Slide the City.'

A 1,000 foot-long slide will be set up at Lakebottom Park on Saturday.

"I know we are the first Slide in Georgia and I know we are one of the first slides on the East Coast," said Elizabeth Hurst, Vice President of Uptown Columbus.

The city expects to see thousands of visitors in the heart of Midtown, bringing a definite economic boost. Hurstt says there are several ways to purchase tickets and at the same time help local companies.

"You can purchase tickets online at SlidetheCity.com. There's a Groupon out there that can get you a discount. But if you use promo code Columbus-ga, a portion of your proceeds will go to benefit Uptown Columbus and Midtown Columbus. We are the two charities that are being supported by this event," said Hurst.

She added that the 'Slide the City' event will only help nearby eateries. There's also free park and ride services.

"We have our local vendors that are going to be vending food throughout the weekend so they will feel the economic impact. There's going to be a shuttle that's going to be at the parking deck that's going to let people park here in Uptown, hop on that shuttle, that will run every half hour starting at 11 a.m. and it will take you directly to the slide," replied Hurst.

Organizers say if this event is successful, they're hoping to bring it back next year.

Uptown Columbus doesn't have the final numbers in yet, but so far more than 2,000 people have registered. Preparations are still being finalized after almost four months of planning.

"Our good friends at Color Me Rad, which is an organization we work with, they do the Color Run 5K in March, came to us with the idea and they are helping us bring this event to Uptown. I definitely think it will bring people from the outside the Columbus area. It's a different event. It's something we never had here before so it piques people's interest and what to come out and check it out."

"Barricades will start to go up around 17th and Cherokee on Friday night, and the slide will be brought into the park across from Columbus High School around 4 a.m. Saturday," said Hurst.

People can still sign up on Saturday to participate. You can check out Slide the City at Lakebottom Park from noon to 5 p.m., but if you buy VIP tickets, you can begin sliding at 11 a.m.

Organizers say the event will go on rain or shine.

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved.