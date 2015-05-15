MCSO arrests man after failure to register as sex offender - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

MCSO arrests man after failure to register as sex offender

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
Stephen Hamilton. (Source: Sheriff John Darr/Facebook) Stephen Hamilton. (Source: Sheriff John Darr/Facebook)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A Columbus man has been arrested for failing to register as a sex offender and violating probation. 

In a post to his Facebook page, Muscogee County Sheriff John Darr said that law enforcement agencies have arrested Stephen Hamilton, 33. His original charge was statutory rape.

