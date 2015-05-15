MCSO arrests man after failure to register as sex offender

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A Columbus man has been arrested for failing to register as a sex offender and violating probation.

In a post to his Facebook page, Muscogee County Sheriff John Darr said that law enforcement agencies have arrested Stephen Hamilton, 33. His original charge was statutory rape.

We have reached out to the Sheriff's Office for more details. Stay tuned.

