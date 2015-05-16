Organizations strive to create a healthier community

Several organizations say diabetes and obesity are some of the health problems taking down our community.

This weekend they've developed a partnership to help create healthier communities in the Valley area.

Participating in exercise demonstrations may be all fun and games, but it's part of a mission for several organizations to get those in the community fit and living longer.

"Healthy living doesn't have to be a burden, it doesn't have to not be fun," said Katrice Simmons, with Reach 4 Your Dreamz.

Reach 4 Your Dreamz & Authentic Self Enterprises brought the Love Tour to Columbus, GA this weekend.

The Love Tour is an expo focusing on health and wellness in the community. Organizers wants to make sure people are taking advantage of all the natural ways to create a healthier lifestyle. This can be done through fitness or eating healthier foods.

"We have physical trainers that's going to come out and do different things with the young kids and adults and just get people to open up to different things to do besides taking a walk," said Kurundi Daniels, with Authentic Self.

This event targets the whole family and worldwide, more than 42 million children under the age of five are overweight or obese. Katrice Simmons and her group wants to stop that number from rising.

"I have been a victim of obesity so I know those struggles. I actually lost a hundred pounds myself. So with us, I wanted to partner and get that information out, so that everybody can get to their best self," added Simmons.

Yoga instructors, massage therapists and organic farmers were invited to help guide participants to a path of becoming physically and mentally in shape.

