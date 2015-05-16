Headquarter Nissan raffles off 2015 Nissan Leaf

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - One lucky woman drove home with a brand new Nissan Leaf at the Headquarter Nissan raffle.

Jeanne Martz, a real estate agent won the free car for two years in honor of Earth Day.

She tells us a coworker sold her the raffle ticket, but she plans to let her husband drive the car because he has been driving a moped.

"I never win anything I always feel like when something is being drawn I will never win. I have to work really hard just to get what I get, but today I won,” exclaimed Martz.

You had to be present in order to receive the Nissan Leaf. Everyone did receive a prize for being in attendance and contributing to the raffle.

News Leader 9's Jason Dennis was the emcee for this event. Headquarter Nissan raised over 4,000 dollars with the raffle to benefit Keep Columbus Beautiful.

