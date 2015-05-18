Prosecutors rest their case in arson trial

From lighters to a Taco Bell receipt, prosecutors presented their final evidence in a Columbus arson trial before resting their case.



It was a morning jam-packed with evidence, and around 1 p.m. Monday afternoon attorneys decided they were ready for closing statements.



Attorneys questioned whether or not a car belonging to defendant Robert Wright was the same car captured on surveillance video.



Jurors were brought just outside the Columbus Government Center to see Wright's car firsthand, and one officer took the stand describing how he came to the decision that surveillance did in fact show Wright near the scene of the crime.

"I drove by and conducted a vehicle inspection, just driving by looking at the vehicle, just to verify that it did have those similar characteristics that were seen by myself on the video surveillance at that time I concluded that it was the same vehicle," said Sergeant Thomas Hill with the Columbus Police Department.



Prosecutors presented other evidence, and Hill described potentially questionable items taken from Wright's home and car, such as a lighter and gloves.



A fast food receipt was also found, putting Wright one-tenth of a mile from the scene of the crime around the time the fire broke out. The defense previously commented on the lighter found in Wright's truck, saying there is nothing sinister in carrying a lighter.



The defense also argued that many people carry things to start fires to be prepared like a Boy Scout.



Wright did not take the stand in his own defense, and attorneys spent the afternoon reviewing the details of the charges against him. Both sides are expected to deliver their closing statements Tuesday morning.



Jurors will then finally be able to talk about the case and make a decision.



