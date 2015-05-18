VIDEO: Aflac to debut new 'duck cuts' ad for DWTS finale

Aflac's new ad 'Duck Salon" will run during the season finale of "Dancing with the Stars." (Source: Aflac/YouTube)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Aflac's commercials always have an entertaining twist, and during the season finale of Dancing with the Stars finale on Tuesday, viewers will catch "Duck Salon," their newest 30-second spot.

The ad features the Aflac duck really butchering various women's hair, but still providing the great claims service expected from the insurance company's mascot.

The ad also promotes Aflac's One Day Pay initiative, which gives customers faster claims no matter its size.

"Oh, he's a horrible stylist," the Aflac customer says with a bird's nest as a haircut says. "But, he's the best at paying claims fast. He paid mine in just one day."

The season finale of Dancing with the Stars airs Tuesday night at 9 p.m./8 p.m. CT on ABC.

Fans of the Aflac duck and his hair "art" can also be seen on Aflac Duck's Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Mobile users: To view the video, click here.

