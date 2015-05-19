Man wanted in LA detained by US Marshals in Opelika

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) - A man wanted in another state was captured in an apartment in Opelika on Tuesday, according to a news release from the Opelika Police Department.

At approximately 6:30 a.m. Monday, members of the Opelika Police Department and the United States Marshal's Service served an arrest warrant at 545 A North Antioch Circle, in the Opelika Housing Authority.

Frank Q. Smith, 40, was taken into custody by the Marshals. Smith had an outstanding felony warrant for a parole violation for homicide in Louisiana.

Smith, who was considered a dangerous felon, had made comments that he would not be taken into custody and returned to prison.

According to information provided by Captain Shane Healey from OPD, Smith was paroled in 2011 and the warrant for his arrest was issued in July 2014.

He is now in the custody of the United States Marshals Service and will be extradited back to Louisiana to serve the remainder of his sentence.

