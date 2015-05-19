Jury reaches verdict in arson trial

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The verdict is in for one Columbus man accused of arson – Robert Wright was found not guilty of all counts by a jury on Tuesday.

Wright faced three counts of arson, one count of burglary and one count of criminal damage to property. He was accused of setting two cars on fire inside Tim's Foreign Car Service on Aug. 6, 2013.

Both the prosecution and the defense had one last chance to sway the jury Tuesday morning, and although the jury found him not guilty on all counts, the state didn't go down without a fight.

Defense attorney Richard Hagler argued there wasn't enough evidence in the case and pointed out more than 10 points brought up by the state throughout the trial that he believes presented a reasonable doubt.

The prosecution claimed Wright was the only possible perpetrator and that evidence like surveillance videos and a lighter and matches found in his car prove his guilt.

The jury spent the day analyzing witness testimony and evidence presented over the last week before announcing their decision

Another hot topic in court was the fact that prosecutors had lost two original pieces of evidence - paint samples from the defendant's truck, as well as the original Taco Bell receipt taken from his car.

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved.





