UPDATE: Former State Sen. Candidate Brian Roslund indicted in Meriwether Co.

MERIWETHER COUNTY, GA (WTVM/WXTX) - Legal problems continue for a former state senate candidate arrested in January.

Brian Roslund was formally indicted on May 18, charged with on one count of racketeering and 27 counts of theft by taking.

Roslund is accused swindling a charity, "The Friends of the Little White House" in Warm Springs, GA. He's also accused of filing several false campaign reports and falsifying campaign donation amounts, including and the names of donors.

The alleged crimes occurred between March 12, 2014 and Jan. 6, 2015, according to a 23-page indictment obtained from the Meriwether County Superior Court.

Roslund is accused of stealing over $11,000 from the Friends of Roosevelt's Little White House by withdrawing cash 27 times from the organization's bank account through the use of “counter checks” he obtained at the bank. He allegedly used this money to pay for campaign-related expenses, including a rented residence in Senate District 29.

He is also accused of writing approximately $15,000 in checks for campaign-related goods and services on bank accounts that either contained little to no money or had been closed before the checks were written.

Roslund was first arrested in January 2015 following a probe by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Meriwether County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Marshal's Office. He was released on a $50,000 bond.

He unsuccessfully challenged Josh McKoon for the District 29 Senate seat in November 2014.

If convicted, Roslund could face up to 30 years in prison.

