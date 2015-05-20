BE THERE: Korean graduate overcomes language barriers to excel - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

BE THERE: Korean graduate overcomes language barriers to excel

COLUMBUS, GA - (WTVM) More than 2000 graduates are preparing to receive their high school diplomas after completing the required courses in Muscogee County for 2015.

During practice runs at the Columbus Civic Center on Wednesday, we caught up with a Korean student who conquered the odds.   

Minyoung Jang is among the top five in her graduating class at Shaw High School.

"I'm excited to walk across the stage because I've been through huge struggles since I came here," said Jang.

It's an unbelievable, yet amazing accomplishment.  Four years ago, when Minyoung was in the eighth grade, the Korean company her dad worked for, relocated him to the United States. 

The new assignment landed them in Columbus, Georgia.  The move brought new challenges for Minyoung as she spoke very little English. 

"It was very hard, sometimes I had to stay up all night to translate the notes and get an A on the test," Jang said. 

For Minyoung Jang, the A's didn't come right away.  By the time she entered the ninth grade, her perseverance and dedication to hard work had paid off. 

She's graduating with honors as a straight A student. 

"I am going back to Korea to go to college and I'm going to be in the education field," she said.

Jang's extended family in Korea, along with the world can watch her and the other graduates walk across the stage through WTVM'S live stream at WTVM.COM with the hashtag: #Betheregrads2015.

The WTVM live stream starts Friday at 7 p.m. with the Early College Academy's graduation. Click here for a complete graduation schedule. 

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All Rights Reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

    Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

        One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction.  She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

    One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    Saturday, April 29 2017 9:53 PM EDT2017-04-30 01:53:35 GMT

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

  • 'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    Thursday, April 27 2017 12:17 AM EDT2017-04-27 04:17:43 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 11:32 PM EDT2017-04-29 03:32:02 GMT
    Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.

    More >>

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly