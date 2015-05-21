Tequila? Probablemente - Taco Bell could add alcohol to menu

Take our poll - if possible, would you buy alcoholic beverages from a Taco Bell? (Source: AP Images)

(WTVM) – Could Taco Bell become the place to drink instead of the place to sober up?

It's a possibility for one location, according to the food and culture blog Eater. A Taco Bell in Chicago's Wicker Park applied to acquire a liquor license last week. If granted, the concept restaurant in the hip neighborhood could began selling drinks with Doritos Locos tacos and other menu items.

The drinks, according to Eater, would be called "Twisted Freezers," and come with your choice of tequila, vodka, or rum.

It's not a foreign concept for Taco Bell, a YUM! Company, to think about adding booze to its menu.

In 2014, YUM! Brands wanted to put a beer milkshake on the menu in its California concept restaurant, U.S. Taco Co. & Urban Taproom. The only problem is the dreams of a beer milkshake never came to fruition – and neither did the taproom portion of the concept.

Taco Bell public relations told the Huffington Post on May 15 that the Wicker Park location is a concept restaurant, like the one in Huntington Beach, CA, and that the menu and more details would be released closer to its opening this summer.

U.S. Taco Co. is a taco-only restaurant, specializing in more stylized menu, including lobster tacos.

Popular restaurants that compete with Taco Bell, like Chipotle, already serve alcoholic beverages in some locations.

It could be a major boost for Taco Bell – a company that ditched its kid's menu in 2013 and targets mostly to millennials, showcased in their new "Breakfast Defectors" ad campaign – to see if offering alcohol at concept restaurants it worth pushing nationally.

There is no word on if the successes of the Wicker Park location would mean a national addition of alcohol to the menu.

In response to this inquiry, Taco Bell PR had this to say:

There is no additional information to share around our upcoming restaurant in Wicker Park, Chicago and the application for a liquor license. However, we'd be happy to circle back with you closer to the Summer when we have more information available.

There are more than 6,500 Taco Bell locations worldwide.

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved.