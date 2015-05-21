Man sentenced to 78 months for bank robbery in Columbus

The suspect, 46-year-old Frederick Worrills, turned himself in to the public safety building on Friday, Dec. 26 at 1:43 p.m. and was arrested on an outstanding warrant for armed robbery.

The suspect, 46-year-old Frederick Worrills, turned himself in to the public safety building on Friday, Dec. 26 at 1:43 p.m. and was arrested on an outstanding warrant for armed robbery.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A Columbus bank robber was sentenced on Thursday by Judge Clay D. Land, Chief U.S. District Judge in Columbus.

The U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia, Michael Moore, announced that Frederick Worrills, 47, was sentenced to 78 months for bank robbery.

On Dec. 17, 2014, Mr. Worrills entered a Bank of America branch in Columbus and attempted to withdraw funds from his account. Worrills was told that his account was overdrawn by the teller. He then left without incident.

On that same day, Worrills returned and approached the same teller. He then handed the teller a note that stated, "give me all your money I got a gun."

No firearm could be seen, but Worrills kept one hand out of sight. He then left with $3,764.54. The robbery was captured on surveillance video.

The teller and other Bank of America employees positively identified Frederick Worrills as the robber. The FBI went to Worrills' address and met with his mother who lives with him. She also identified him as the robber.

"Mr. Worrills not only took money from a federally insured bank, but he also put lives in jeopardy by threatening the tellers and requiring law enforcement officers to search for him. Instead of hitting the jackpot, Mr. Worrills will be hitting the federal prison system, where he'll serve a sentence that is appropriate for his criminal conduct," U.S. Attorney Michael Moore said.

This case was investigated by the FBI and the Columbus Police Department. The assistant U.S. Attorney Melvin E. Hyde, Jr. prosecuted the case on behalf of the government.

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved.