Man fleeing from GA on alleged rape warrant arrested in Opelika

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM/WXTX) – A man on the run from Georgia was arrested in Opelika on Thursday.

Roberto Gaona-Pina, 38, from Mexico, was arrested as a fugitive from justice at 12:31 p.m. at the Opelika Police Department.

Gaona-Pina had an outstanding felony Rape warrant on him through Brookhaven, GA Police Department.

Gaona-Pina was believed to be in the Opelika area since the offense occurred in Georgia.

Officers were able to locate him and verify his identity, which led to his arrest. Gaona-Pina was booked into the Lee County Detention Center where he awaits extradition back to Georgia.

Copyright 2015 WTVM/WXTX. All rights reserved.