PacSun responds following social media backlash of upside-down flag t-shirt

A screenshot of the original post from one woman to the PacSun Facebook page on May 23. (Source: Facebook/screenshot)

(WTVM) – A photo of a t-shirt being sold at a popular store is causing backlash on social media – and it involves the image of the American flag.

The official Facebook page for Pacific Sun, or PacSun, has been flooded with folks – both customers and non-customers – commenting on an image displaying a t-shirt with an upside down American flag.

The photo was taken at a storefront at Tanger Outlet Mall in Foley, AL on May 23 by Rachel Zawacki-Kuss.

"I saw this at your location at Tanger Outlets this morning in Foley, Alabama. I understand freedom of speech but this shirt, displayed prominently at the entrance of your store, for Memorial Day weekend is more distasteful and disrespectful than anything I thought I'd see. I will not be shopping at PacSun again," her post said.

The shirt is a design of the rapper A$AP Rocky, whose brand is being sold at the store and on it's website for $23.95.

There may be a significant, more sociopolitical reason to be upset about the design of the t-shirt.

In accordance with the U.S. Flag Code, Title 4, Chapter 1, Section 8 no American Flag should be held upside down "except as a signal of dire distress in instances of extreme danger to life or property."

On Monday evening, PacSun responded with a statement on their Facebook page:

As a retailer grounded in youth culture, PacSun values artistic and creative expression through the brands that we sell in our stores. Out of respect for those who have put their lives on the line for our country, we have decided to stop selling the licensed flag t-shirt and are removing it from our stores and website immediately. We thank the men and women in uniform for their extraordinary service.

-Pacific Sunwear, Inc.

What do you think – is this t-shirt offensive? Take our poll.

