Harris County Sheriff's Dept. searching for escaped inmate

HARRIS COUNTY, GA (WTVM) - The Harris County Sheriff's Department is now searching for an escaped inmate.

Law enforcement agencies are looking for Donald Castleberry, 47, who police say did not get on the bus to return to the GDC Transitional Center in Troup County.

Castleberry has been missing for three days, and may have a weapon in his possession.

Police are now actively searching for him.

Law enforcement say that Castleberry, who works at a poultry processing plant in Pine Mountain, did not return to the transitional center after work. He was last seen in the wooded area behind that processing plant on May 23 around 4:30 p.m.

Castleberry is serving a sentence for child molestation and theft by taking and bad checks.

Harris County Sheriff's issued a black-and-white photo of Castleberry.

