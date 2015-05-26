Meriwether County under a severe thunderstorm warning until 4:30 PM.

(WTVM) - The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Meriwether County until 4:30 PM. ou can click here to see where all of the warnings are in our area. Viewers have been sending in pictures of downed trees, flooded streets and blown transformers throughout the Chattahoochee Valley on Tuesday.Remember to follow along at the following links if severe weather threatens:Web: WTVM.com/weather - Here, you can see where watches, warnings and advisories are being issued in your area.Mobile: search 'wtvm weather' in your app storeText Alerts: text 'forecast' and 'severe' to 40909Facebook: WTVM Weather Twitter: @wtvmweather Instagram: wtvm_weather

You can also text your county to 40909 to get text alerts for weather in your area.

Watches mean severe weather is possible - just be weather aware. Warnings mean severe weather is happening and you need to go to a safe place. In a tornado warning, it's a small room, lowest floor, near the center, and away from windows.

You can also watch live and previous newscasts and live break-in's as severe weather comes into our area via our Livestream by clicking here or going to our app and clicking "live stream."



