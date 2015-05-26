Columbus budget review committee votes to keep positions at sheriff's office

Columbus City Council made a controversial decision on Tuesday when the budget review committee gave the green light to the Muscogee County Sheriff.



In a 7-2 vote, the budget review committee decided to keep the eight investigators in the sheriff's office.



Mayor Teresa Tomlinson's plan called for moving those investigators to the police department.



She said this was due to what she calls duplicative services, which means the two departments overlap in investigative services such as the narcotics, criminal, and jail divisions.



The mayor says council asked her to find duplicative services within the city's three law enforcement divisions to better streamline those services.



Council is still hammering out the mayor's proposed $265 million budget, trying to figure out how the city will spend its money for the upcoming year.



They also approved the Rapid Resolution Initiative, a jail program designed to help move inmates through the system more quickly and out of the jail. It passed as a line of $458,000 and will come from the sheriff's budget.



Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved.

