Downburst winds cause damage in Cataula

HARRIS COUNTY (WTVM) - Harris County residents are picking up the pieces left by Tuesday's storms.

The straight line winds blocked driveways and trees covered residents' yards. A tree even uprooted from the ground at Lakeside Drive in North Columbus.

One lady says the storm left a huge mess in her yard.

"Trees covered the driveway and we had to cut a path to get back and forth across the driveway," Kathy DeWinter said, a storm victim.

A camper was also destroyed by Tuesday's storm. The storm somehow missed a man's car and hit the camper.

Surveyors from the National Weather Service said this damage was from downburst winds and not a tornado.

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved.