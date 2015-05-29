Kid follows dad's footsteps, works at Chick-fil-A for the summer

Ethan Vann, 10, wants to be just like his dad, and works a his dad's Chick-fil-A. (Source: Aaron Lee/WTVM)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A 10-year-old boy who admires his father in every way has kick started his summer the same way for two years – by working at Chick-fil-A.

Since he was 8 years old, Ethan Vann has worked at the Chick-fil-A, located on Macon Road, owned by his father, Alex, each summer.

Ethan is not full time, and works a few hours each summer because he wants to be just like his dad, working instead of sleeping the summer break away.

And while Ethan doesn't get a real paycheck, he does say he gets paid in ice cream.

