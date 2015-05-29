Teens prepare to take caution during '100 Deadliest Days' of summer driving

School is out and the '100 Deadliest Days' for teen drivers begins June 1. More teens are killed in vehicular accidents during summer than any other time of the year.

And young drivers will be sharing the roadways with other drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists.

Motor vehicle crashes remain the leading cause of death for drivers between the ages of 15 to 19. Barber's Driving School in Columbus is taking a proactive approach to help make safe driving for teens a priority.

About 70 teens are spending part of their summer learning how to drive safely on the roads.

"Looking around more and being more aware of what is around me, looking at all my mirrors and stuff," said Ross MiKibbon.

"My mom wants us to be safe and not just hand us the keys and us not know the traffic laws," said C.J. Lawson.

Barber's Driving School is helping teen drivers to not become a victim of the 100 Deadliest Days of teen summer driving, which is the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

"What we experience in the summer time, we have more time to be on the roadways because we are not in school. The more miles on the highway, the greater chance to be involved in a collision," said Al Barber.

According to AAA, 2,927 people were killed in crashes that involved a teen driver in 2013. During driving school, the teens are shown actual crash scenes and other important rules of the road, before they get behind the wheel of a car.

"The terminology they learn in the classroom is applied in the car. For young drivers who don't have any road experience they are not able to look at traffic formation and realize its potential hazards. By learning all that up front, then they get in the car and they can practice," added Barber.

Most of the teens participating say they don't have a lot of driving experience and some only have permits. They're asked to analyze the live videos so they won't repeat the same mistakes once they are drivers.

"They are a little intimidating, but the videos make me feel better about what I'm getting in to. I can know how to prevent the collisions from occurring," said Melana Duncan.

Teens are required to complete 30 hours of classroom instruction at Barber's Driving School. Driving instructors say its also the responsibility of the parents to help keep their child safe on the roads.

"Never had we said that Barber's is responsible for a 100 percent of safe driving. Because it goes much past that. Parents need to demonstrate strong parental control. Know where your child's driving, who they are driving with, how long they should be gone and what they are driving," said Barber.

In the state of Georgia, most teens are required to attend driving school before getting their drivers license. That was enacted by a law called Joshua's Law in 2007. For more information about safe teen driving tips visit the website of AAA.

