Victim's dog gets shot during armed robbery

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – On Friday, May 29 around 10:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 200 block of 28th Street regarding a dog that was shot and an armed robbery.

According to police reports, the victim and witnesses identified two individuals who were accused of the armed robbery and dog shooting.

Henry Barlow, 21, and Larry Johnson, 31, were both identified and taken into custody by Columbus police.

Police reports say that the individuals pointed a pistol at the victim, punched him and shot his dog.

The two men were charged with cruelty to animals, discharge of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and armed robbery.

Barlow lied about his name to police and was then charged with false information.

Their next hearing will be on Wednesday, June 3 at 8 a.m.

