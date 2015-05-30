Hundreds gather for giveaways at Front Porch of the South

News of the closing of the Front Porch of the South is spreading, Business owners didn't say much other than it was a business decision they needed to make.

Vendors speak on the closing of Front Porch of the South

A once closed antique store in Columbus is opening their doors back up for a short time only.

Front Porch of the South closed in April and has been sold. The new owners want to get rid of everything inside before it's renovated into a new business.

The new owners and Columbus City Council member Jerry 'Pop' Barnes unlocked the doors to the public again.

"We had people that come in here and don't have any furniture in their place. Individuals that are homeless and just got a place and need to put furniture in. Senior citizens have been coming in, they don't have to pay for a couch," said Pop Barnes.

"Kind of had to dig through stuff to find stuff. So yeah, we were happy that we came here. We got a lot of good stuff. I'm hoping to open a boutique shop. I got a few shelves and this cute little display for the shoes," said Danielle White.

Pop Barnes plans to open Front Porch one last time next Saturday to clear everything from inside the 130,000 square feet building.

Although the building has been sold, there is no immediate word on exactly what the building will be used for next.

