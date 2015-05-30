Alpha Phi Alpha helps residents stay cool during the summer

Members of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Delta Iota Lambda Chapter, held their annual "Beat the Heat" fan drive on Saturday.

Their goal is to collect more than 100 fans to pass out to senior citizens who may not have central air conditioning during the hot summer months.

Once all the fans are collected, the organization plans to distribute them through the Valley Rescue Mission and Open Door.

"This is just one of our activities that we do for the year to give back to the community and support our senior citizens," said Vincent Jones.

The fraternity says they are still collecting fans through Monday. You can contact the local chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha at 706-577-3185.

