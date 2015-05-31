Man stabbed during alleged armed robbery

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Three suspects are wanted in Columbus for stabbing a man during a hold-up early Sunday morning.

The 33-year-old victim told police the men attacked with a knife around 2:30 a.m. in an incident at 527 Farr Road.

According to police reports, the victim suffered a large cut above his right eye, a puncture to the left chest and two cuts to the right hand.

He was transported to the hospital for treatment and is listed in stable condition at Midtown Medical Center.

The police report did not provide any information about the suspects' descriptions. It is unclear what they took from the victim.

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved.