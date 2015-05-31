Victim reveals details of scary alleged armed robbery in Columbus

Two suspects allegedly assaulted a Columbus man and shot a dog in an alleged armed robberly late last week.

The victim involved in an Friday night armed robbery in Columbus spoke out about what he describes as a scary ordeal where we was injured and a dog was shot.

Samuel Davis says he is still recovering from a swollen jaw and other wounds after two men robbed him using a pistol.

"It knocked me down and when I got back up to go after them, my friend had went behind them and they shot in the air so she wouldn't follow them," Davis said.

Davis says he and a friend were walking home when, 31-year-old Larry Johnson and 21-year-old Henry Barlow came behind him with a gun at the intersection of 3rd Avenue and 28th Street asking him to hand over any cash he had.

During the incident, the pair are also accused of shooting a dog, who is considered the neighborhood pet.

"The dog is not going to hurt nobody, I guess at that time the dog reacted on them shooting the gun. I heard the gunshot because I thought they shot my lady friend," Davis said.

Davis says police arrived on the scene and identified Johnson and Barlow as the suspects. Police reports show other people witnessed the shooting of the dog.

Johnson and Barlow were arrested without incident and taken to the Muscogee County jail.

"They got to pay for what they did. I wish they had not of did it. I don't want to see anybody locked up. I don't want to be locked up," Davis said.

Both men are charged with armed robbery and cruelty to animals.

Johnson has added charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and discharging of firearm in the city limits.

Both men will appear back in court Wednesday at 8 a.m.

