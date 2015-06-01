CPD says missing woman has been found, safe with family - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

CPD says missing woman has been found, safe with family

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
Barbara Flemming. (Source: Columbus Police Department) Barbara Flemming. (Source: Columbus Police Department)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A woman first reported as missing by the Columbus Police Department Monday morning is reportedly safe and with family as of Monday afternoon.

Barbara Flemming, 34, has been reported safe, and is currently with family. 

CPD thanks the community for helping locate her.

