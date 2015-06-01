Bernard Murray found, BOLO for missing child canceled - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Bernard Murray found, BOLO for missing child canceled

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
Bernard Murray. (Source: Columbus Police Department) Bernard Murray. (Source: Columbus Police Department)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department has canceled a missing child alert for 11-year-old Bernard Murray, of Columbus.

Murray was found shortly after 6 p.m. and he is now en route to his mother. 

CPD thanks everyone who reached out to help find him. 

