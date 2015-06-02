Steve Toms murder trial underway Tuesday; another suspect pleads guilty

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A Columbus courtroom was packed with jurors today as the well-known murder trial of jewelry store manager Steve Toms begins.

The trial was actually supposed to start Monday, but pretrial motions pushed it back to Tuesday.

The morning began with one defendant, Theodore Alexander III, pleading guilty to one charge of criminal attempt to commit a felony.

Alexander is the fourth of six suspects to plead guilty in this case- leaving just Michael Johnson and Dimitrius Gordon to face a jury together now.

Johnson faces murder charges for the death of Steve Toms, and both he and Gordon face armed robbery felonies for what the prosecution believes is a string of armed robberies that followed the murder.

Court resumes Tuesday afternoon.

