Regions Bank robbery suspects still at large

Location of area where car was ditched on Alexander Street in Columbus. (Source: Matt Clegg/WTVM)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Regions Bank located at 54th Street and Veterans Parkway on Tuesday.

The alleged suspects, robbed the bank around 12:20 p.m., and later ditched the car, a red Camero, they were traveling in as they escaped on Alexander Street. The robbery suspects are now on foot and their whereabouts are unknown.

Police on the scene say the suspects are two males, but have not given an description the suspects.

This is the same Regions Bank, located at 5385 Veterans Parkway, that was robbed on Oct. 8. The Oct. 8 robbery suspect, James Francis Brennan, pled guilty in federal court on Jan. 14.

Law enforcement authorities, including the FBI are on the scene and are investigating.

If you have any details on this crime, you are asked to call the Columbus Police Department.

