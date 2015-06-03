Dog shot after armed robbery incident needs new home - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Dog shot after armed robbery incident needs new home

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Many of our viewers have been wondering about the condition of a dog that was shot during a recent suspected armed robbery.

Xena, a bulldog mix, survived the whole ordeal and is now in good hands at Animal Ark Rescue in Columbus. She is on pain medication right now, but she is expected to make a full recovery.

Animal Ark officials say no one came to get her after the shooting happened Friday night in Columbus.

"We received a phone call from animal control yesterday. We were not aware of the incident on Friday. Animal control asked if we can take care of Xena and give her the medical care she deserves after the ordeal on Friday and of course we did," said Sabine Stull, Director and Founder of Animal Ark Rescue.

A few days after she was shot in the shoulder, Xena is up and walking around.

"The bullet that hit her was a through and through, so surgery was not necessary. She's going to be on a bottle of antibiotics most likely for the next 10-15 days," said Stull.

Larry Johnson and Henry Barlow were both charged with animal cruelty for shooting Xena on May 29 at about 10:30 p.m. at 3rd Avenue and 28th Street in Columbus after they were accused of an armed robbery.

Patricia Biegler, Director of Public Works, says animal control officers were called to the scene by Columbus police to pick Xena up shortly after the shooting.

"Very often if it's that kind of violence it is at night. We don't get a lot of animals that are shot, I have to say," said Biegler, Director of Public Works.

On Sunday, we interviewed the person who says he was robbed by the two suspects. He says the dog did not belong to him, and neighbors who witnessed the shooting say Xena did not belong to anyone in particular, but was considered a neighborhood dog and everyone took turns taking care of her.

"She is well-socialized, meaning she grew up around people and other animals, those are not the characteristics of a stray."

Animal Ark Rescue say it's not often they receive dogs that are in Xena's situation.

"This is the first one that was actually shot. Some of the things we see is dogs that have been hit by car and in dire need of medical care," Stull added.

The suspects Henry Barlow and Larry Johnson were both initially charged with the armed robbery and animal cruelty.

After the duo appeared in Recorder's court Wednesday, all charges were dismissed for Barlow. He was picked up by officials from the Fulton County jail for an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

Larry Johnson still faces animal cruelty charges, possession of firearm by a convicted felon and firing a gun in the city limits. He is still in the Muscogee County jail. Larry Johnson will go to Superior court for his charges. No court date has been set.

"It should come with some kind of sentence, I'm not sure what that would be. It's a living breathing thing you don't shoot it," said Stull.

Johnson admitted to shooting the dog, but didn't give a reason why.

Animal Ark Rescue says Xena should be ready for adoption in about two weeks, once she is cleared by the veterinarian. If you would like to adopt Xena or any other dog from Animal Ark, call 706-569-6040.

