Body found for teen missing in Chattahoochee River

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – According to an official with the Department of Natural Resources, the body of a missing teen has been recovered.The official confirmed that 14-year-old Coleton Dean Brown, of Seale, AL, and was pronounced dead at 2:15 p.m. on Saturday. According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, a kayaker found the teen's body floating in the water.Additional divers and two search dogs were brought out Saturday morning to the recovery efforts, along with Columbus Fire and EMS crews. On Friday, Georgia Power turned the dam off completely, forcing it to zero flow to aid in the search.Witnesses told DNR officials that the teen slipped and fell into the river on Thursday afternoon. The teen was not wearing a life jacket at the time."Even with fast-moving water, the last place the victim goes down is where they stay. It's not out of the realm of possibility that when they opened the dam last night he could've been swept down the river," Bradfield said.

The teen will not go to the crime lab for an autopsy since the incident was witnessed.

